How to start your morning: 5 tips for a nutritious breakfast

In the busy pace of life, we often neglect breakfast, limiting ourselves to a simple coffee and sandwich. However, we all know that this meal is essential for increasing energy levels and productivity during the day. UAportal told you about 5 proven breakfast ideas that will not only provide you with vital energy, but also put you in a great mood!

Avocado eggs

Start your day with foods rich in healthy fats, such as eggs combined with your favorite vegetables. This will boost your metabolism and provide a hearty meal. You can opt for add-ins like avocado, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes to add flavor and nutritional value.

Homemade muffins

If you want to sweeten your morning diet, homemade muffins are a great choice. Consider using oat flour and seasonal fruits or berries. This way, you can enjoy a wonderful treat without sacrificing your health.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a classic healthy breakfast option known for its ability to make you feel satiated for hours. It is especially beneficial for those who frequent the gym, as it provides a good dose of sustained energy. Diversify your oatmeal by adding yogurt or milk to it, as well as honey, fruits and nuts.

Smoothie Bowl

A refreshing and nutritious breakfast trend is the smoothie bowl. Blend your favorite fruits, vegetables and coconut water, almond milk or yogurt and then pour everything into a bowl. Add different toppings such as granola, chia seeds, nuts and chopped fruit to make it more hearty.

Yogurt parfait

Yogurt is a protein-rich breakfast option that will help you feel satiated and energized throughout the day. Prepare a great parfait by mixing yogurt with a mixture of granola, nuts, seeds and fresh fruits. Not only is it a delicious and balanced breakfast, but it's also a great way to add a touch of elegance to your morning routine.

