Pillows have an interesting history full of amazing facts that few people know about. UAportal tells how pillows have performed various functions over the years and left their mark in many cultures.

The first pillows

Ancient pillows were made of stones, providing a peculiar but practical purpose. Thousands of years ago, people used this material to prevent insects and larvae from entering their noses and ears while sleeping.

Pillows of ancient Egypt

The ancient Egyptians considered the head to be the spiritual center of the body, and thus pillows had a spiritual significance. These pillows were not only meant to align the head and shoulders, but also to ventilate the neck. They were usually made of stone, wood, hewn and polished to fulfill these spiritual and physical tasks.

Chinese pillows

It was believed that pillows that were too soft depleted vitality. As a result, the Chinese used ceramic, wooden or leather objects, reflecting their cultural view of the purpose of pillows.

Pillows with buckwheat

Pillows with buckwheat filling are very popular in Asia due to their exceptional durability and noise insulation. These pillows, known for their elasticity, are filled with buckwheat husks and are especially appreciated by people who experience neck pain for their significant therapeutic benefits.

