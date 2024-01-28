When it comes to caring for your kettle and preventing scale formation, it is important to use practical and effective methods. UAportal has collected several valuable strategies for getting rid of scale, as well as preventive measures to help avoid its accumulation in the future.

Vinegar

If you want to remove scale, a simple solution is to mix vinegar and water in equal parts and pour it into the kettle. Let it brew for an hour and then boil the solution. After that, the inside of the kettle can be brushed to loosen and easily remove the scale. Also, rinse the kettle thoroughly before using it again.

Lemon and salt

Another effective way to deal with limescale is to use a mixture of lemon and salt. Cut the lemon in half, dip it in salt, and rub it on the inside of the kettle to dissolve and clean off the scale. It is important to rinse the appliance thoroughly after using this method to remove any residue.

A mixture of baking soda and water

For a mild but effective cleaning agent, you can make a paste by mixing a few tablespoons of baking soda with water. Apply the paste to the inside of the kettle, leave it on for a few hours, and then scrub off the scale. After that, rinse the appliance thoroughly.

Regular maintenance

To prevent scale build-up, it is important to clean the kettle regularly. By simply rinsing it with water and mild detergent after each use, you can prevent significant scale build-up over time. In addition, it is recommended that you clean the appliance using one of the above methods at least once a month to keep it in optimal condition.

