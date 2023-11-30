How to easily remove carbon deposits from a kettle: an effective life hack

Kitchen utensils, especially the kettle, are often covered with grease and soot. UAportal has prepared a simple solution that will help you clean the appliance in just 10 minutes.

This home remedy will effectively remove carbon deposits and restore shine to your kettle. The advantage of this method is that it can be prepared using easily available ingredients from your kitchen.

To create a cleaning paste, you will need the following ingredients (you can change the proportions as needed):

- 3 tablespoons of baking soda

- 3 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide

- 1 tablespoon of dishwashing detergent

You will also need rubber gloves, a deep bowl, and a sponge to complete the cleaning process.

1. Carefully measure out the indicated amounts of each ingredient and mix them together in a bowl. Mix the ingredients until you get a smooth paste-like consistency.

2. Then apply the paste to the dirty walls of the kettle using a sponge. Gently rub the mixture into the surface, making sure to cover all areas affected by soot and grease.

3. Leave the paste on the walls of the kettle for about 10 minutes. However, for more soiled kettles, you can leave the mixture on for longer.

4. After the specified time, rinse off the paste thoroughly. You'll notice that the combination of ingredients effectively dissolves and removes stubborn carbon and grease, leaving your kettle clean.

