How to clean a hairbrush easily: Effective methods

UAportal has prepared three lifehacks for easy care of hair combs. We have reviewed effective methods that will help you in this.

Daily video

Old toothbrush

To remove hair from the comb, you should use an old toothbrush to gently brush the bristles. Starting from the base and moving towards the top, you should make sure that all stuck hairs are removed. Afterwards, the comb should be rinsed under warm water.

Soak in warm water

Fill a bowl with warm water and add a few drops of mild shampoo or liquid soap. The comb should be placed in the water and left for 15-20 minutes.

Read also: How to wash your hair properly to make your hair shine: top 2 best tips and tricks

This will help to make hair removal easier. After soaking, the comb should be brushed and then rinsed thoroughly with warm water.

Vinegar solution

A cleaning solution can be prepared by mixing equal parts of vinegar and warm water in a bowl. The comb should be soaked in the solution for about 30 minutes.

After soaking the comb should be brushed, and then rinse thoroughly under running water to remove the smell of vinegar.

Recall, we have already written how to dry hair correctly.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !