How to easily clean bathroom tiles: 4 products for cleanliness and shine

Keeping the bathroom tiles clean is important to ensure the hygiene of the room. UAportal has told you about effective cleaning methods to remove any dirt.

Vinegar

Clean your bathroom tiles regularly using a mixture of white vinegar and water. Simply apply the solution to the tiles, leave it for a few minutes, and then scrub it off with a soft brush or sponge. This natural method effectively removes dirt and grease without the use of harsh chemicals.

Baking soda

For deeper cleaning, make a paste of baking soda and water. Apply it to the tiles and grout and leave it on for several hours or overnight. Then clean everything with a brush to remove dirt. This method is especially effective for removing stubborn dirt and preserving the brightness of the tile.

Detergent

For regular bathroom tile maintenance, you can use a mild detergent mixed with warm water for gentle cleaning.

Regular cleaning

To prevent mold and mildew from forming on bathroom tiles, it is important to keep the room well ventilated and dry. Regularly wiping down the tiles and grout after each use can effectively prevent moisture retention and mold formation.

