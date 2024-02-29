Keeping gas stove handles clean and in good condition is an important condition for kitchen hygiene. UAportal told you about simple and natural cleaning products that can restore the shine of the stove handles.

Vinegar and water

Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the dirty knobs and leave it on for 5-10 minutes to dissolve the dirt. Then scrub the pens with a soft-bristled brush or sponge and wipe them with a damp cloth.

Baking soda paste

Prepare a paste of baking soda and water, apply it to dirty pens, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Then wipe the pens with a damp cloth or sponge to remove dirt. Rinse them thoroughly with water and dry them with a clean towel.

Lemon juice and salt

Mix lemon juice and salt to create a cleaning paste. Apply it to your pens and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then wipe them with a damp sponge or cloth to remove any accumulated dirt. Rinse the pens with water and dry them thoroughly.

Warm soapy water

Fill a bowl with lukewarm water and add a few drops of dishwashing detergent. Dip a sponge or cloth in the solution and gently wipe the handles to remove grease and dirt. Rinse everything with clean water and dry them with a towel.

