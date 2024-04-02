How to easily clean the kettle from scale: effective tips

Preventing scale formation is essential to maintaining the performance and longevity of kettles. UAportal has prepared useful and natural methods for effective cleaning and care of the device.

Vinegar and water

Fill half the container with water and white vinegar in equal parts. Then leave the solution for at least an hour. After that, this liquid should be brought to a boil, and then allowed to cool. After thoroughly rinse the kettle with clean water to remove the remaining vinegar.

The lemon and salt method

Another effective method of removing scale is to use a mixture of lemon and salt. To do this, sprinkle the inner surface with salt, having previously cut the lemon into small pieces. After that, rinse the kettle thoroughly.

Baking soda

Baking soda is another household product that can be used to effectively clean the kettle from scale. After making a paste of baking soda and a small amount of water, it should be applied to the lime scale in the kettle and left for several hours or even overnight. Repeat this process if the scale persists until the unit is completely descaled.

