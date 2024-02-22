How to easily update white sneakers: Useful life hacks

To preserve the original look of white sneakers, simple but effective life hacks will come in handy. UAportal has prepared proven methods that will help you update your shoes.

Cleaning with baking soda

To clean white sneakers, you should prepare a paste of baking soda and water. Use an old toothbrush to apply the paste to the dirty spots on the sneakers, rubbing the mixture in a circular motion. Leave the paste on for about 30 minutes. Then wipe off the paste and remove the residue with a damp cloth. Then dry the sneakers in the fresh air.

Bleaching with vinegar

Mix vinegar and water in equal parts to make a bleaching solution. Using a soft cloth, apply the mixture to the sneakers, focusing on yellowed or discolored areas. After that, let the sneakers air dry to allow the vinegar to brighten and refresh them. For stubborn stains, soak the sneakers in the vinegar solution to enhance the whitening effect.

Bleaching with sunlight

To whiten your sneakers, you can take them outside on a sunny day and leave them in direct sunlight for several hours. The sun's ultraviolet rays naturally bleach and disinfect the sneakers, removing any unpleasant odors and discoloration. You should keep an eye on your sneakers to prevent overexposure, especially if they have color accents that can fade in the sun.

