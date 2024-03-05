Fleas can be a constant problem in homes, threatening both pets and people. UAportal has shared effective methods of flea prevention and extermination.

Use of natural repellents

Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, or essential oils can help deter fleas from entering the house. These products can be sprayed in and around the house to create a barrier that fleas will avoid. In addition, flea-repelling plants such as lavender or mint can act as natural deterrents.

Vacuuming regularly

Regular vacuuming of carpets and furniture effectively removes flea eggs, larvae, and pupae. Focus on areas where pets spend a lot of time killing fleas in different life stages. To avoid re-infestation, clean the garbage can immediately.

Caring for pets and using preventive measures

Brushing their fur and bathing them with flea-repellent shampoos can help keep pests at bay. Additionally, using preventative products such as topical solutions, collars, or oral medications provides long-lasting flea protection.

Washing and treating bedding in pet resting areas

To kill fleas and their eggs, wash bedding, pet resting areas, and any fabric items that may have come into contact with the pests at high temperatures. Using pet-safe sprays or powders in resting areas provides an additional layer of protection.

Professional pest control services

In the event of a severe infestation, seek professional pest control services to effectively kill fleas and prevent their return. Professional pest control companies have the experience and tools to remove fleas at all stages of the life cycle.

