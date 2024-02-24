Hairspray can be more versatile than expected, serving as a convenient solution for various household needs. From cleaning to preservation, UAportal told you about unconventional ways of using it.

Universal cleaner

At home, hairspray can be used as a universal cleaner. A small amount of varnish sprayed on a cloth can effectively remove stubborn stains from surfaces such as countertops, glass, and tiles. The alcohol in the varnish helps break down stains, making them easier to remove.

Wear and tear on the fabric

Hairspray can also be used at home to prevent fabric wear and tear. If you are dealing with frayed edges of clothing, spraying along the area can help avoid further unraveling.

Store fresh flowers

For those who have fresh flowers at home, hairspray can help preserve their beauty. Spraying flowers that are wilting helps them maintain their shape, extending their lifespan. When applying hairspray to plants, it's important to keep the bottle a few centimeters away from them to ensure even distribution and allow them to dry.

