How to use potatoes in everyday life: 3 useful life hacks

Potatoes are a versatile product in the kitchen, but did you know that they can also be useful for various household tasks? Experienced housewives use potatoes in surprising ways to solve everyday problems. UAportal told you about three life hacks that many people may not know about.

Dealing with tarnished silver

Silver products tend to develop an unsightly black coating over time. While professional cleaning can be expensive, there is a simple solution with potatoes.

First, boil the potatoes in their skins, then put the silverware in the water, and leave for about 30 minutes. Finally, gently brush the silver with a toothbrush and dry it to restore its shine.

Remove grease and soot

Removing stubborn grease and soot from pans and other cookware can be time-consuming. Fortunately, potatoes can make this process easier. Collect about half a kilogram of potato peels and place them in a large pot.

Rub a bar of laundry soap into it. Bring the mixture to a boil and put the dirty dishes in. Let it boil for 30-40 minutes, and you'll see that the dirt comes off easily.

