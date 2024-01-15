How to have a good rest after work: Useful life hacks

UAportal tells you how to relax after work. Find out about useful and effective life hacks that will help to relieve tension and stress after a long working day.

Daily video

Create a calm environment

When you get home from work, you can create a calm and peaceful environment that will help you relax. Turn on some pleasant music, light scented candles, or use essential oils. These actions will help signal to your brain that it's time to rest after a long day.

Read also: The 5 minute rule: How to get much more done and be more productive

Disconnect from technology

It is advisable to take a break from working with electronic devices after returning home. Constantly being in front of a screen can lead to overexertion and fatigue, so disconnecting from technology will help you rest and relax both your mind and body. It is recommended that you engage in activities that are not related to screen viewing, such as reading a book or going for a walk.

Physical exercises

The effects of sitting at a desk all day can take a toll on the body. Performing stretching exercises that target key areas of tension, such as the neck, shoulders, and lower back, can help relieve muscle stiffness and relaxation, contributing to a good night's rest after work.

Earlier, we wrote about how to unlock your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!