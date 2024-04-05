Simple and cost-effective methods for cleaning yellow stains in the bathtub can make the housework less burdensome. UAportal reports that with the help of common kitchen ingredients such as baking soda, vinegar, lemon, salt, hydrogen peroxide, homeowners can effectively restore their original appearance.

Vinegar and soda

To combat yellow stains in the bathtub, you can create a paste of equal parts baking soda and white vinegar. After applying the paste to the stains, it should be left for 15-20 minutes for it to take effect. Then, with the help of a sponge or a brush, you can wipe off the dirt, and then rinse the bath thoroughly.

Lemon and salt scrub

By cutting a lemon in half and sprinkling the surface of the cut with salt, you will get an effective scrub for removing yellow stains in the bath. Squeezing lemon halves in the process helps release acid, which helps break down and remove impurities. After completion, the bath should be rinsed so that its surface becomes fresh and clean.

Hydrogen peroxide and toothpaste

The paste can be prepared by mixing hydrogen peroxide and toothpaste. After applying the product to the yellow spots and leaving it for 30 minutes, the bathtub should be cleaned with a brush or sponge. After that, you should rinse thoroughly.

