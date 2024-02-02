How to get rid of yellow stains on the bathtub: 3 effective flyhacks

No one likes to see persistent yellow stains on their bathtub. UAportal told about proven methods of effective cleaning and restoration of whiteness of your bathtub.

Daily video

Hydrochloric acid

Use muriatic acid, apply it to a rag and wipe your bathtub thoroughly, paying special attention to the yellow stains. Allow it to work for about 10-15 minutes, after which rinse the tub thoroughly with water.

Salt and wine vinegar

This method requires table salt and wine vinegar. Mix these ingredients together and heat the solution to about 65 degrees.

Read also: How to clean rust in the toilet bowl at home: effective tips

Apply the mixture to a rag and undress the yellow stains on the bathtub. Leave it for 20 minutes, then rinse with water and detergent.

Vinegar and baking soda

For a gentler approach, use baking soda and vinegar to clean stains from the tub. Rinse the tub with water and then rub baking soda on the surface.

After 10 minutes, make a solution of vinegar and bleach and apply it directly to the surface. Leave this mixture for about 30 minutes, then rinse the tub thoroughly with plenty of water.

Recall, earlier we wrote about a few more simple tips that will help to clean a clogged sink yourself.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !