How to get rid of yellow stains on window sills: 3 effective tips

White window sills can be kept bright and clean with simple means. UAportal has shared tips that will help to effectively eliminate yellowing and surface contamination.

Brightening solution

Prepare a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the windowsill and leave it for a few minutes, then wipe it off with a clean cloth. The acidity of the vinegar helps eliminate yellowing and dirt buildup, leaving the window sill brighter and cleaner.

Baking soda scrub

Prepare a paste of baking soda and water, and then apply it to yellowed or dirty areas of the window sill. Then scrub gently with a sponge or soft brush. The abrasiveness of the baking soda helps remove stubborn stains and dirt and neutralizes odors. After scrubbing, wipe off the remaining paste with a damp cloth.

Lemon freshness

Add a fresh scent and extra cleaning. Cut a lemon in half and rub it on the windowsill. The natural acidity of the citrus helps to dissolve dirt and lighten any yellowing and leaves a citrusy scent. After that, wipe the windowsill with a damp cloth, and you will get a beautiful snow-white surface.

