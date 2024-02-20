How to get rid of the smell of tobacco in the apartment: 3 effective flyhacks

Learn simple and effective methods to eliminate the smell of tobacco in your apartment. UAportal has prepared three quick tricks that will help to eliminate the unpleasant odor.

Vinegar

To eliminate the smell of tobacco, mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a sprayer. The solution can be sprayed on curtains, furniture upholstery and carpets to neutralize the odor. Hard surfaces such as countertops and furniture can be wiped with a cloth soaked in vinegar to break down and remove nicotine residue.

Baking soda

Spread small bowls of baking soda throughout the apartment - this is an effective way to eliminate tobacco odor. It can absorb and neutralize unpleasant odors. It is helpful to leave bowls of baking soda in different areas of the apartment, such as at the source of the odor and in affected rooms.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is a natural and effective way to eliminate tobacco odor in the apartment. By placing the pills in cloth bags or small bowls around the rooms, you can absorb and neutralize unpleasant odors. Replacing activated charcoal with new ones every month helps to ensure consistently fresh and smoke-free air in the apartment.

