How to get rid of fishy odor in the kitchen: Effective tips

Tired of dealing with the fishy smell in the kitchen? UAportal talked about simple but effective methods that offer an easier solution to deal with unwanted odors.

A mixture of baking soda and vinegar

To eliminate fishy odors in the kitchen, an effective tip is to use a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. By mixing a tablespoon of baking soda with a glass of vinegar and spraying it around the kitchen, you can effectively neutralize and absorb stubborn fishy odors, leaving your kitchen smelling fresh and clean.

Lemon and salt

Cut a fresh lemon in half, sprinkle it with salt, and then wipe it on kitchen surfaces to eliminate fishy odors. The natural citric acid helps to neutralize the odor, while the salt acts as an abrasive to remove any lingering odor, leaving the kitchen with a pleasant citrus scent.

Coffee grounds

Another way to combat fishy odors is to leave a bowl of coffee grounds in the kitchen. Coffee grounds are known for their ability to absorb strong odors, leaving behind a neutral and pleasant scent.

Steam with essential oils

Steam cleaning with essential oils is an effective method to get rid of fishy odors in the kitchen. Boil a pot of hot water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, such as lavender or eucalyptus, to fill the kitchen with a pleasant scent that can neutralize and mask any lingering odor.

