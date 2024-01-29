How to get rid of sweat and deodorant stains: 5 effective tips

When it comes to dealing with unsightly sweat and deodorant stains, there's no need to spend money on expensive chemicals. UAportal told you that you can rely on everyday household items instead.

Nylon socks or tights

For dark-colored clothing, simple nylon socks or tights can work wonders. Gently rub the affected area with a cloth and watch the traces of deodorant disappear.

Lemon juice

Fresh stains can be easily removed with lemon juice. Squeeze a small amount of juice on the stain and leave it on for 2-10 minutes (depending on the degree of contamination). Then rinse the item in cool water.

Dishwashing detergent

Say goodbye to white deodorant residue and yellow sweat stains with dishwashing liquid. Apply a small amount to a damp sponge and gently rub the affected area. Leave on for 30-60 minutes before hand washing the shirt or T-shirt.

Salt and laundry soap

Make a powerful stain remover by mixing water and salt. Rub the mixture into the stain and then soak the item in the water and laundry soap solution for 15 minutes. Finally, throw it in the washing machine for a thorough cleaning.

Baking soda

Use the cleaning power of baking soda by making a thick paste with water. Apply it to the stains and gently scrub them with a brush before rinsing the clothes in cool water.

