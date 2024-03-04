How to get rid of mold in the bathroom: effective ways

Taking steps to prevent and remove mold in the bathroom is essential to maintaining a healthy and clean living space. UAportal has figured out how to effectively deal with this problem.

Using vinegar and baking soda

A mixture of equal parts vinegar and water sprayed on a moldy surface, combined with a sprinkling of baking soda to wipe off stains, is not only effective but also cost-effective and environmentally friendly. This method utilizes the natural antifungal properties of vinegar to help kill mold, while baking soda serves as a mild abrasive, making it easier to remove unsightly stains caused by mold.

Proper ventilation

Proper ventilation is crucial to preventing mold in the bathroom. It is recommended to use an exhaust fan or leave the bathroom door ajar after showering to allow moisture to escape.

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning is essential to prevent mold growth. Mold-killing products should be used to thoroughly clean the surfaces in the bathroom, including the tiles, grout, bathtub, and all surrounding areas to thoroughly clean them.

Attention should also be paid to areas exposed to moisture, such as shower curtains and the underside of shower doors, to ensure a comprehensive cleaning.

