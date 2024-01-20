Mold can quickly turn a cozy and comfortable home into an unhealthy environment. This annoying fungus not only spoils the aesthetics of your home but can also cause allergies, respiratory diseases, and negatively affect your overall health. UAportal has told you about three key steps that will help you with this.

Eliminate the source

Before dealing with visible mold, it is important to eliminate the root cause. Make efforts to reduce humidity levels by ensuring proper ventilation and using dehumidifiers. Do not forget to seal cracks and insulate problem areas to prevent condensation from building up.

Preparation before treatment

Before treating the affected area, make sure it is prepared. Begin by gently sanding or using a coarse brush to remove the top layer of the stained surface. This step will help create the perfect base for the treatment.

Then carefully apply specialized antifungal solutions with disinfectant properties to the cleaned area. They effectively neutralize the mold.

Repeat

Mold spores are always present and can reappear. To prevent this, repeat the treatment process once or twice within a month. By taking this thorough approach, you can effectively prevent potential re-infestation.

