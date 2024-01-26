Mold on windows and window sills can be a serious problem. From regular cleaning to proper ventilation, UAportal explains how to achieve cleanliness in the house.

Daily video

Vinegar and water

Fighting mold and mildew on windows and window sills can be very unpleasant. You can get rid of it with a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar. Spray the affected areas with this solution, leave it on for several hours, and then wipe it off with a clean cloth.

Hydrogen peroxide

An alternative method is to use hydrogen peroxide to remove mold and mildew from windows and window sills. Mix the peroxide with water in a spray bottle and apply it to the affected areas, leaving it on for at least 10 minutes, and then wipe it off with a damp cloth.

Prevent moisture accumulation

Make sure windows and window sills are properly sealed to prevent any leaks or drafts. Additionally, using a dehumidifier in the affected areas can help reduce excess moisture in the air, which, in turn, can prevent fungal growth.

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning is essential to prevent mold from developing. Windows and window sills can be cleaned with a mild detergent and warm water. Additionally, you should regularly wipe away condensation on the windows to prevent moisture build-up. Regular maintenance and cleaning will significantly reduce the likelihood of mold growth.

Proper ventilation

Proper ventilation is crucial to prevent the growth of mold. Make sure windows are open regularly to allow fresh air to circulate and prevent moisture build-up. Improving airflow in the home by using fans and keeping doors between rooms open will help reduce humidity and reduce mold growth.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!