How to get rid of mold and odor from your washing machine: effective tips

UAportal has told you about practical and natural ways to eliminate mold and unpleasant odors in the washing machine. These tips will help you keep your machine clean.

Use vinegar

One effective tip for removing mold and odor from your washing machine is to use vinegar. Simply pour two cups of white vinegar into the detergent dispenser and run a hot wash cycle. This natural remedy will help kill bacteria and freshen up your machine.

Using baking soda

Start by cleaning the rubber seal with a mixture of warm water and laundry soap. Then pour half a cup of baking soda into the drum and run a hot wash cycle without clothes. The baking soda will effectively neutralize stubborn odors and leave your washing machine smelling fresh.

Using essential oils

For a natural and refreshing scent, add essential oils to your washing machine. After cleaning the rubber seal and starting the hot wash cycle, put a few drops of your favorite essential oil on a cloth and throw it into the drum.

The heat from the wash cycle will release the fragrant aroma, permeating your clothes. Popular oils for freshly scented laundry include lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus.

