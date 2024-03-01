How to get rid of food moths: 3 useful tips

Fighting food moths in food stocks requires practical and effective solutions for food safety. UAportal has shared useful tips on how to deal with these annoying pests and prevent them from entering your cupboard.

Home remedy for moths

Mix a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a home remedy for moths. This product should be sprayed inside the pantry and on the shelves where the pests have been. Its strong odor effectively repels moths and prevents them from returning. Reapplying the solution every few weeks or whenever there is moth activity will ensure continued effectiveness.

Natural repellents

To repel food moths in the pantry or kitchen cabinets, you can use cedar blocks or lavender sachets. The strong scent of these natural repellents is known to deter pests from invading food storage areas. These products can be placed in key areas of the pantry, which will reduce food moth activity without the use of harmful chemicals.

Freezing method

Simply place the cereal in the freezer for a few days to kill the eggs and larvae. After freezing, store the food in airtight containers to prevent further infestation.

