How to get rid of spider mites on indoor plants: 3 useful life hacks

Learn about natural and practical strategies for eliminating spider mites from your indoor plants. UAportal has told you how to create a healthy environment for the growth and development of flowerpots.

Daily video

Natural predators

Ladybugs are natural predators of spider mites and can help control their population on indoor plants. To attract them to plants, you should plant herbs such as dill, fennel, and cilantro, which are known to attract these beneficial insects. You can also purchase live ladybugs and release them on plants to help eliminate spider mite infestations.

Read also: They will take energy: which trees should not be planted near the house

Spray with neem oil

Neem oil is a natural and effective solution to get rid of spider mites. To create a spray, it should be mixed with water and a few drops of liquid laundry soap in a spray bottle, and then sprayed liberally on the affected plants. It is important to cover the entire infested area, paying particular attention to the underside of the leaves where spider mites tend to congregate.

Horticultural oil

Horticultural oils are an effective and non-chemical method of eliminating spider mites from indoor plants. You should mix the vegetable oil with water according to the instructions on the product, and then spray the plants to cover all infested areas. The procedure should be repeated every two weeks until there are no signs of spider mites.

As a reminder, every flower lover want their flowerpots to be the most lush, beautiful, and healthy. But did you know that an inexpensive spice that every housewife uses for baking can help you grow perfect flowers on your windowsill?

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!