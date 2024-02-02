How to get rid of unpleasant odors in the house: 5 effective tips

If you want to create a cozy atmosphere with pleasant odors at home, several methods will help you do it. UAportal has told you about five tips that will make your home smell fresh and luxurious, like an expensive boutique.

Daily video

The smell of citrus

Use the refreshing scent of citrus, particularly oranges, to freshen up your kitchen. Start by washing thoroughly to remove any wax residue. Then put the fruit in a basket on the kitchen table and you will notice how the zesty scent will fill the room, instantly improving the atmosphere.

Trash can

Struggling with unpleasant odors coming from the trash? It's easy to solve. Add a few drops of your favorite scented essential oil to your trash can to mask any unpleasant odors. Alternatively, sprinkle baking soda on the bottom, which is known to be effective at absorbing unwanted odors.

Aroma diffuser

Create an inviting atmosphere in your home by using aroma diffusers. Placing these devices in different rooms will ensure the effective dispersion of pleasant odors.

Perfume

To improve the smell in your home, you just need to spray a small amount of perfume on the light bulbs. By radiating heat, they will gradually release a wonderful scent throughout the living space.

Odors from the closet

Musty odors lingering in your closets can be extremely unpleasant. You can combat this problem by placing scented bars of soap on several shelves. This solution will not only create a pleasant scent but also serve as a moth repellent.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!