In this article, UAportal has prepared several methods that will help you cope with the unpleasant odor from the car interior. To do this, you can use folk methods.

Use of charcoal

To eliminate the unpleasant odor from your car, try putting charcoal in a bag with air permeability overnight and then in the car interior. The strong absorption properties of charcoal will help eliminate any unwanted odors.

Using coffee grounds

Another effective tip for dealing with unpleasant odors in your car is to use coffee grounds. Fill a pair of socks with coffee grounds and tie them up. Leave them in the car for a few hours or overnight, and then the unpleasant odor will disappear.

Life hack with baking soda

Use regular baking soda. Sprinkle a large amount of baking soda on the car seats and mats and leave it for several hours or even overnight. Then vacuum, and you'll be surprised how much it helps to eliminate the unpleasant odor.

