How to get rid of an unpleasant odor in the kitchen: 4 tips to help

Proven strategies can effectively eliminate unwanted odors in the kitchen space, creating a more pleasant and inviting environment. UAportal has found that simple remedies such as baking soda, vinegar, and coffee grounds can help solve this problem.

Daily video

Baking soda solution

Baking soda is a powerful natural deodorizer that can help eliminate unpleasant odors. To use this solution, mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with water to form a thick paste. Apply it to problem areas in the kitchen, such as the sink or refrigerator, and leave it on for a few hours before rinsing it off.

Vinegar and lemon

Create a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle, then add a few drops of lemon essential oil. This solution can be sprayed in the kitchen to combat unpleasant odors. The acidity of the vinegar helps neutralize unpleasant odors, and the citrusy scent of lemon adds a fresh, clean scent to the air.

Proper ventilation

Ensuring proper ventilation in the kitchen is crucial to preventing and eliminating unpleasant odors. When cooking, you should use an exhaust fan to remove steam and kitchen waste. Opening windows to allow fresh air to circulate can also help dispel stale odors and contribute to a clean and fresh atmosphere.

Coffee grounds

Coffee grounds can act as an effective natural odor absorber. Simply pour it into a bowl and place it in areas of the kitchen where odors can linger, such as the trash can or refrigerator. Coffee grounds will help absorb and neutralize unpleasant odors, leaving a pleasant coffee aroma in the kitchen.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!