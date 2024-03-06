Keeping your kitchen sink clean and smelling fresh is essential. UAportal has prepared three simple but effective methods that will help you quickly eliminate unwanted flavors.

Baking soda and vinegar

One of the most effective remedies that can be found in every kitchen is baking soda combined with vinegar. You need to pour half a cup of baking soda down the drain. After that, add a small amount of vinegar and cover the hole with a rag.

Citric acid

Pour a sachet of the product into the drain hole and pour boiling water over it. The heat from the water helps to activate the citric acid and breaks down the particles that cause the odor.

Table salt

Pour a large amount of table salt down the drain and leave it for about thirty minutes. After the time is up, flush thoroughly with plenty of water to complete the process.

