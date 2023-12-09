How to get rid of condensation and mold in the house: expert advice

UAportal tells you how to effectively eliminate condensation and mold in your home. Implementing the right strategies is crucial for a healthy living environment.

Ventilation

Proper ventilation is critical to reducing condensation and preventing mold growth. Make sure the home is properly ventilated by installing exhaust fans in areas with high humidity, such as the bathroom and kitchen.

In addition, you should open windows or equip them with vents to facilitate air circulation. Consider using a dehumidifier to effectively control humidity levels in areas prone to dampness.

Keep surfaces dry

Keeping surfaces dry is important to prevent condensation. Wipe windows, walls, and other moisture-prone surfaces regularly to keep them dry. Use absorbent materials or desiccant devices to collect water droplets in areas prone to condensation.

Avoid drying clothes indoors as this can contribute to moisture levels. Instead, use a well-ventilated utility room or dry your clothes outside.

Insulation

Provide adequate insulation to reduce temperature extremes that contribute to condensation. Insulate the walls, ceiling, and floor properly using high-quality insulation materials.

Air sealing

Repair any leaks or sources of excessive moisture immediately. Regularly check and repair leaking pipes, replace damaged caulking around windows and doors, and repair any roof or gutter leaks.

Microclimate

Maintain a healthy indoor climate by controlling humidity levels. Aim for a range of around 30-50% as this prevents mold growth. Use a hygrometer to monitor the humidity level and make the necessary adjustments with dehumidifiers or humidifiers.

