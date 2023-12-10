Maintaining your clothes in perfect condition can be a real challenge, especially when it comes to preventing damage to fabrics. Numerous factors, such as friction, regular wear and tear, and even slight negligence, can contribute to an unpleasant appearance of your favorite garments. UAportal has prepared a few simple life hacks that can help protect your clothes from lint.

Daily video

Sort your clothes for washing

Group delicate and synthetic fabrics together, as they tend to produce more lint. Wash them separately from heavier fabrics like denim or towels to minimize lint transfer.

Turn your clothes inside out

Another useful tip is to turn your clothes inside out before washing. This prevents lint from attaching to the outer surface of the garment. Using a mesh bag for delicate items also reduces lint transfer.

Adjust the washing machine settings

Lastly, pay attention to the temperature and spin settings on your washing machine. Higher temperatures and faster spins release more lint from the fabric. Opting for lower temperatures and gentle cycles helps minimize lint formation and its accumulation on clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!