Refrigerators, both old and new, need periodic cleaning to maintain hygiene and efficient operation. UAportal reported about a few tricky life hacks that will help you clean your fridge quickly and effortlessly.

Hot water and glycerin

Dealing with the resistant ice buildup in the freezer can be frustrating. Just place a pot of hot water in the freezer and close the door for a few minutes.

The heat will cause the ice to weaken and "fall off" the walls much faster. For long-term results, wipe the walls of the refrigerator with glycerin after cleaning.

Vinegar

Do unpleasant odors linger in your fridge? A quick solution can be found by dissolving 1 tablespoon of vinegar in 500 ml of water. Then wipe the walls and shelves of the refrigerator with this mixture.

When you're done, leave the fridge to air out for about 30 minutes. Vinegar effectively neutralizes unpleasant odors.

Use a table knife

Cleaning the rubber gaskets on your refrigerator door can be a bit of a challenge. But don't worry, you can use a simple tool – a table knife with a rounded end.

Take a damp, soft cloth and wrap it around the knife. Gently run it along the folds of the gasket, effectively removing dirt and plaque.

