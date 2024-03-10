Removing tea stains from dishes can be a hassle. However, there are several effective methods to help you achieve sparkling cleanliness. UAportal talks about simple and effective ways to deal with stubborn tea deposits.

Vinegar and baking soda

Vinegar and baking soda can be used to get rid of tea deposits on cups and thermos flasks. Simply fill it with a solution of equal parts vinegar and water, then add a couple tablespoons of baking soda, and leave it for a while. Then rinse with water.

Lemon juice and salt

A mixture of lemon juice and salt can also effectively remove tea deposits from cups and thermos flasks. Put salt on a slice of lemon, rub it on the affected areas, and then rinse with water. The acid of lemon juice and the abrasive properties of salt are great for removing tea stains, leaving the dishes clean.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste is known to work wonders in removing tea stains. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft cloth or toothbrush and scrub the stained areas. The mild abrasive properties of the toothpaste help to gently remove stains without damaging the surface of the dishes.

Baking soda paste

Prepare a paste of baking soda and water and apply it to the stained areas. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wipe off the stains with a sponge or cloth. The mild abrasive composition of baking soda helps to break down tea plaque, making it easier to wash off.

