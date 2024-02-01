How to rid an apartment of the old age smell: Effective methods

Are you struggling with the smell of old age in your apartment? UAportal has shared some effective tips on how to get rid of unwanted odors and ensure the freshness of the space.

Fresh air

Opening all the windows and doors is the first step to getting rid of the smell of old age. Circulating fresh air will help eliminate any musty odors that have accumulated over time. In addition, using fans and proper ventilation can help eliminate stale air and allow fresh air to replace it.

Deep cleaning

The second tip is to focus on deep cleaning your apartment. This includes vacuuming carpets, washing curtains and furniture, and washing walls and floors. Often, accumulated dust and dirt can contribute to unwanted odors, so a thorough cleaning can significantly improve the overall smell of your home.

Odor absorbers

Using odor absorbers such as baking soda, activated charcoal, or vinegar is another effective method. Placing them in wardrobes, cabinets, and other problem areas can help neutralize stale odors.

Aromatherapy

Using essential oils in diffusers or creating homemade air fresheners can provide a more pleasant smell in your home. Scents such as lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus are known for their ability to neutralize odors and create a fresh atmosphere.

