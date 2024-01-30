How to use old toothbrushes in everyday life: 5 useful tips

Dentists often emphasize the importance of replacing toothbrushes every three months. As a result, a person can accumulate four toothbrushes a year. UAportal says that instead of throwing them away right away, old toothbrushes can find new uses in the household.

Washing handles

Cleaning hard-to-reach places on handles can be a challenge if you only use a rag. Using an old toothbrush will help you achieve excellent results.

Joints between tiles

In bathrooms, toilets, and kitchens, there are often tile joints that require special attention. Using a spot-cleaning toothbrush helps reduce detergent consumption while effectively removing dirt.

Ventilation grate

The accumulation of dust and debris on ventilation grilles can lead to air pollution in the living space. Using an old toothbrush, you can easily clean them, ensuring cleaner and healthier air circulation.

Pot lid rims

Food residue and debris tend to accumulate around the edges of pot lids, making cleaning a necessary but difficult task. Applying detergent to the dirty area and using an old toothbrush is an effective solution to remove stubborn deposits.

Shoe soles

White shoe soles are prone to rapid accumulation of dirt and grime, requiring frequent cleaning. An old toothbrush turns out to be a handy tool for effective and efficient cleaning.

