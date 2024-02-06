How to use dishwashing detergent in everyday life: 5 interesting tips

UAportal told you that dishwashing liquid is an indispensable household item that goes beyond its traditional role. Unleash the full potential of this versatile product with these five unconventional ways to use it.

Laundry detergent

Dishwashing liquid can effectively tackle greasy stains on clothes. Just apply a small amount directly to the stained area, rub it in gently, and then rinse with warm water. You will be surprised how easily stubborn grease stains disappear.

Remove stains from carpets

Dissolve one tablespoon of dishwashing detergent in 500 ml of warm water. Take a clean cloth, dip it in the soapy water and gently blot the stain. The dirt will disappear and the carpet will look fresh and clean.

Floor cleaner

Mix two tablespoons of dishwashing detergent in a bucket of hot water. Please note that this method is suitable for linoleum and tile floors, but is not recommended for laminate or parquet.

Combs and brushes

Keep your combs and hair brushes perfectly clean with a simple solution. Simply wipe them down with a little dishwashing liquid, making sure to get into all the nooks and crannies. Then rinse thoroughly with hot water and your combs and brushes will be clean.

Cleaning cement

Say goodbye to unsightly oil stains on concrete floors with a combination of baking soda and dishwashing liquid. To get started on oil residue, sprinkle baking soda liberally on the stain. Then pour dishwashing liquid over it and scrub vigorously with a brush.

