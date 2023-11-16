How to use products in unusual ways: useful life hacks
UAportal has prepared some useful life hacks that will help you discover unexpected but practical ways to turn everyday things into valuable assistants. These unconventional ways of using products will help you save time and money.
Coffee: the secret ingredient for scratches
Coffee grounds can be a great dye. Apply coffee grounds to scratches on dark brown furniture or bags. However, be careful and test this method on an inconspicuous area before proceeding.
Tea bags: eliminating unpleasant odors
Unpleasant odors in your bag can be eliminated with a little effort. Open a few tea bags and place them in your bag to eliminate unwanted odors. Store the tea bags in an unzipped inside pocket.
Lemon juice: a remedy for limescale
Prepare the solution by boiling water with lemon juice and peel in a kettle, and then let it cool. Lemon works wonders when it comes to removing limescale, providing effective results without the need for harsh chemical cleaners.
Eggs: a remedy for burns
Soothe the discomfort of minor burns with a simple egg. If you get a burn, gently rub raw egg white into the affected area. This will not only relieve the pain but can also prevent blistering.
Beer: hair conditioner
Beer can serve as a hair conditioner. Dilute water with beer and use it as a rinse after shampooing. Watch your curls become shiny and healthy with this alternative.
