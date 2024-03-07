How to use sunflower oil in everyday life: 3 interesting life hacks

Sunflower oil is not only a staple in every kitchen. It also has incredible potential beyond culinary use. UAportal has told you about three life hacks that will make it useful in everyday life.

Improving the performance of plumbing

By thoroughly wiping the plumbing with sunflower oil, you can say goodbye to stubborn stains and get a shiny surface. Not only does it effectively remove the problem, but it also adds an attractive shine, ensuring that your plumbing fixtures look flawless.

Restore cutting boards

Horrible odors from ingredients such as garlic, onions, or fish often remain on cutting boards. Dip a cloth in oil and wipe the surface. You'll see the unwanted odors disappear, leaving your boards fresh and ready for use.

Shoes

Adverse weather conditions can take a toll on our favorite shoes, often leaving behind nasty white streaks. Sunflower oil is a great solution to combat the marks while also making them shine. Take a napkin, add a few drops of sunflower oil, and carefully polish the stains to make your shoes look good again.

