How to use hydrogen peroxide at home: 3 useful life hacks

For thrifty housewives who want to save money on household chemicals, hydrogen peroxide has become a reliable ally not only because of its antiseptic properties. UAportal told you that this universal tool has several cost-effective and efficient ways to use it in everyday life, which are worth trying.

Cleaning the bathroom

Tired of dealing with stubborn limescale or plumbing that needs polishing? Use hydrogen peroxide - this liquid is not only as good as professional cleaning products, but also has a milder odor and a much lower price. By using it, you can say goodbye to accumulated dirt and restore shine, all at no extra cost.

Caring for indoor plants

Houseplants often fall victim to fungal infections. However, housewives can combat this threat by using hydrogen peroxide. To do this, add a small amount of the product to the irrigation water.

Eliminate unpleasant odors from food containers

Over time, containers develop an unattractive and persistent odor. Fortunately, hydrogen peroxide can help. Just wipe the containers thoroughly with a cloth dipped in hydrogen peroxide.

