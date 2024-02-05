How to use peroxide in everyday life: 5 useful tips

While vinegar and baking soda are commonly used for cleaning, hydrogen peroxide should also be on your list of household products. UAportal has prepared five tips on how to use it effectively in everyday life.

Disinfection

To improve your hygiene, consider using peroxide for disinfection. If someone in your family is sick and your toothbrushes are stored together, simply soak them in peroxide for about 30 minutes and then rinse them thoroughly under running water.

Mold remover

You can easily get rid of mold in the bathroom with a paste of peroxide and baking soda. Apply the solution to the affected areas and leave it on for about an hour. After that, simply brush off the paste and rinse.

Dish sponges

To extend the life of your dish sponges, periodically soak them in a solution of water and peroxide. This method effectively eliminates bacteria and helps keep them fresh and effective.

Removing stains on clothes

Hydrogen peroxide can come to the rescue when you're dealing with tough stains on your clothes. Whether it's blood, spilled coffee, or a juice stain, soak the affected area liberally with peroxide before washing. This simple step will make it much easier to remove.

Washing fruits and vegetables

Rinsing produce under running water may not always be enough, especially when it comes to removing harmful bacteria and pesticide residue. Incorporate peroxide into your daily routine to ensure safe consumption. Adding a small amount to water when washing fruits and vegetables will help remove unwanted contaminants.

