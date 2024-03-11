How to use flour in everyday life: 3 interesting life hacks

Flour, a common ingredient in cooking, can also be a handy household tool for performing various tasks. UAportal has told you about three practical ways to use it at home.

Fighting ants

When you have to deal with ants, the use of toxic chemicals may not be an acceptable solution for everyone. An alternative method is to use corn flour. The ants are disgusted by the powdery substance.

Cleaning

Sometimes liquid detergents can't cope with stubborn grease, limescale, and stainless steel surfaces. In such cases, flour comes to the rescue, which successfully removes these contaminants without scratching the coating. Be careful, however, as frequent use of this method can lead to sewer blockages.

Homemade glue

Ordinary flour can serve as a basis for making homemade glue. It is environmentally friendly and safe to use. It is as reliable as store-bought versions.

To make this glue with your own hands, mix one cup of wheat flour, three cups of water, and a pinch of salt. Mix the ingredients thoroughly, and then cook the mixture over medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once cooled, this homemade glue is ideal for a variety of tasks, such as papier-mâché crafts and other materials.

