Microwave ovens can be useful for a number of household tasks, offering convenience and efficiency. UAportal has prepared interesting life hacks for its use.

Daily video

Clean cutting boards

A cutting board can easily accumulate stains and unpleasant odors over time. However, you can use the microwave to quickly restore it to its original cleanliness. First, rub the wooden surface of the board with a slice of lemon.

Read also: What foods should not be heated in the microwave: tips for young housewives

After that, place it in the microwave and heat it for about 60 seconds. With this simple trick, you can avoid the hassle and save time.

Disinfect kitchen sponges

Sponges used to clean various surfaces can harbor harmful bacteria. Fortunately, the microwave can help disinfect them.

Soak the sponge in clean water, squeeze out the excess liquid, and then microwave it for about 120 seconds. This process will eliminate dangerous microorganisms, although it is important to remember that sponges have a limited lifespan and it is advisable to replace them regularly to maintain optimal cleanliness.

As a reminder, we told you why you shouldn't turn off the microwave before the scheduled time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!