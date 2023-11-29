Citric acid holds significant value for both chefs and individuals utilizing its cleaning properties for various household tasks. This organic agent is commonly present in detergents designed for everyday cleaning. UAportal discusses practical ways to use citric acid in cleaning.

1. Chrome parts

For those aiming for impeccable cleanliness in their homes, citric acid proves to be an effective tool for restoring the shine of chrome surfaces. A mixture of citric acid and water easily removes stubborn limescale deposits on any chrome parts.

2. Microwave oven

Microwave oven walls often accumulate greasy deposits over time, necessitating thorough cleaning. Experienced housewives efficiently utilize citric acid for this purpose. The solution can be prepared by mixing 1 tablespoon of citric acid with 500 ml of water. After preparation, place the container in the microwave and set it to the highest power.

After heating, it's crucial not to open the door immediately. Wait a few minutes for the citric acid-laden steam to settle on the walls, effectively softening old dirt. Subsequently, wipe the microwave oven to clean it.

3. Cutting boards

Regular washing with standard detergents may not always yield optimal results for cutting boards used in the kitchen. If you're dealing with stubborn stains or lingering odors, citric acid can be a valuable tool.

Sprinkle coarse salt on the cutting board, then take half a lemon or a sponge dipped in a citric acid solution to wipe the surface thoroughly. This method effectively removes stains and unpleasant odors, ensuring that the cutting board is clean and hygienic for further use.

