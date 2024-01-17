Hairspray has many practical applications besides its main function. UAportal has told you how you can incorporate hairspray into your everyday life in an unexpected but useful way.

Fighting static

If you often face the problem of lint or other particles sticking to your clothes, use hairspray as a convenient antistatic agent. Hold the can at a distance of about 20-30 cm, spray the fabric evenly, and then gently wipe it off with a paper towel.

Get rid of runs on tights

The annoying appearance of runs on tights is a common problem among women. The best way to deal with this trouble is to use hairspray. Before putting on new tights, apply a small amount of hairspray evenly over the entire surface.

Eyebrow fixative

When it comes to styling eyebrows, many specialized products compete for customers' attention on store shelves. However, if you have regular hairspray at home, you shouldn't spend money unnecessarily. To achieve a successful result without much effort, just lightly spray a clean eyebrow brush with hairspray and comb your eyebrows thoroughly.

