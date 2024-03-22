How to use coffee grounds in everyday life: 5 effective tips

If you like to enjoy a cup of natural coffee, you probably have a lot of leftover grounds at home. UAportal has told you five ways to get the most out of this versatile product not only for household chores but also as a natural skin care product.

Body scrub

Enhance the effectiveness of your body cleansing routine by combining coffee grounds with any fatty sour cream and a few drops of juniper essential oil. Scrubbing with this mixture will leave your skin clean, moisturized and smooth.

Exfoliating the scalp

To strengthen and revitalize your hair, apply a small amount of coffee grounds to your scalp with gentle massaging movements and then rinse with shampoo. This simple weekly routine will stimulate circulation and promote thicker hair growth.

Odor eliminator and hand scrub

Sometimes working with ingredients such as onions, garlic, or fish can leave a lingering odor on your hands that is difficult to remove. A cost-effective solution is to use coffee grounds instead of soap.

Masking scratches on wood

Even the smallest scratch can ruin the flawless look of furniture. You can easily solve this problem with a simple mixture of coffee grounds and vegetable oil.

Create a "coloring mixture" by mixing them in equal parts. Apply it to the scratch with a cotton swab and then gently wipe off the excess with a cloth.

Natural insect repellent

It will be especially useful for those who spend time outdoors or have a summer cottage. Coffee grounds can help fight annoying insects. Get rid of flies in your home by placing a container filled with coffee grounds and sealing it with regular double-sided tape. In a few hours, you will notice a significant decrease in the number of these uninvited guests.

