How to use mustard in everyday life: 3 effective life hacks

Mustard not only adds flavor to dishes but also has several practical applications in the household. UAportal has told you how to use it correctly and efficiently in everyday life.

Washing and disinfecting floors

Using the noticeable antibacterial properties of mustard, you can effectively eliminate bacteria from the floor. In addition, this powerful spice is an excellent cleaning agent that does not damage surfaces.

During regular cleaning, use a mustard solution to wash away dirt. Just mix a tablespoon of dry mustard and salt in a bucket of water.

Dishwashing liquid

When looking for an alternative to gel dishwashing detergents, many housewives find that eco-friendly products are too expensive or impractical to use on a regular basis. Fortunately, you can create a great, safe solution that can easily handle grease.

Mix baking soda and dry mustard in equal parts to make a powerful but mild cleaning paste. Apply the mixture to a damp sponge and continue washing dishes as usual.

Eliminate unpleasant odors

Refrigerators often develop unwanted odors due to the range of foods stored there. A simple solution of water and mustard is very effective in fighting them.

Mix a tablespoon of dry mustard with plain water and use this solution for regular cleaning. This method can also be applied to any surface that needs to be disinfected.

