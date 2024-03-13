There are many ways to use orange peels in the household. UAportal tells you more about it.

Fertilizer



Orange peels can be used as a natural fertilizer for plants in the garden. Small pieces of peels can be buried around the plants. As they decompose, they will slowly release nutrients into the soil, improving the health and growth of garden crops.

This method is especially useful for tropical fruit seedlings. It provides additional nutrients and improves the structure of the soil.

Insect repellent

Orange peels also serve as a natural insect repellent in the garden. Gardeners can scatter the peels over the beds or hang them near vulnerable plants to deter pests.

The strong citrus scent acts as a repellent and effectively keeps parasites such as aphids, mosquitoes and ants at bay without the use of chemicals.

Fire starter

Orange peels can be used as a natural fire starter. The oils it contains give it a flammable base.

