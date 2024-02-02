How to store spices so that they do not lose their flavor and aroma: 3 useful flyhacks

Many people try to store spices and herbs together in the same container in the kitchen cabinet. However, this can have some disadvantages, such as difficulty finding the right spices and potential loss of flavor. To ensure that your spices retain their freshness and flavor, UAportal has prepared three quickhacks to help you do just that.

Use airtight containers

After you bring home herbs and spices, it's important to transfer them to sealed containers. To keep things organized, attach a small paper tag to each one with the name and expiration date. Ground spices should ideally be used within three years, while coriander, pepper and cinnamon can usually be stored for up to five years.

Choose a dark and cool place

Optimal storage involves keeping spices and herbs away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Don't put all the containers in a row on your kitchen table, as exposure to sunlight can degrade their quality. Instead, choose a dark and cool place in the kitchen for storage.

Keep them away from heat

While it may seem convenient to store spices near the stove, it is really advisable to keep them at a distance. Spices, herbs and seasonings are designed to enhance the flavor of food during cooking, but they do not react well to excessive heat before use.

UAportal previously wrote about various natural methods to quickly, efficiently and with minimal products to flavor your kitchen after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

