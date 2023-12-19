How to store food without a refrigerator: Effective tips

Preserving food without refrigeration is possible using various traditional methods. UAportal has prepared some tips.

Using salt and vinegar

One of the best methods is to use salt and vinegar. These ingredients help to inhibit the growth of bacteria and mold, extending the shelf life of foods such as vegetables, fruits, and even meat. Foods can be salted or marinated in salt and vinegar to preserve them for a longer period without refrigeration.

Storage in the cellar

In the cellar fruits, vegetables, and even canned food are stored in a cool, dark, and well-ventilated area. Cool temperatures and high humidity help slow down the ripening process of fruits and vegetables, extending their shelf life without the need for refrigeration.

Drying and dehydration

This method involves removing moisture from fruits, vegetables, and meat and can significantly extend their shelf life. Dehydrated foods can be stored in airtight containers for a long time without the need for refrigeration.

Fermentation

Fermentation is a traditional method of food preservation that involves creating an anaerobic environment that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria. This process can make cabbage sauerkraut and cucumbers pickled, creating delicious canned foods that don't need to be stored in the refrigerator. In addition, fermentation not only preserves food, but also increases its nutritional value, making it a useful and long-lasting preservation technique.

Smoking and curing

Smoking and curing are methods commonly used to preserve meat without refrigeration. These methods involve the use of smoke, salt, and sometimes sugar.

