UAportal provides several tips and methods to help you effectively insulate windows and protect them from the cold. Regardless of whether you have old wooden windows or modern plastic ones, here are some useful tips on how to insulate them inexpensively.

How to best insulate old windows

Insulating old windows is a common problem, especially during the winter months. Traditional methods such as foam, cotton wool, paper, or tape have been popular choices for addressing this issue. These materials are used to fill the cracks, and adhesive tape is often applied on top to reinforce them.

A convenient alternative is to use newspaper soaked in water or plain paper coated with diluted laundry soap to prevent drafts. However, using soap can sometimes leave stains on window frames, and duct tape can remove paint.

Wooden windows, common in Soviet-era houses, should be insulated differently. It's worth noting that modern wooden frames are well-optimized for heat retention and usually don't require additional insulation. To prevent drafts, you can use a syringe to fill gaps with melted paraffin, supplementing it with foam or fabric for wider gaps. Alternatively, you can opt for more modern methods such as using caulking.

Before applying caulking, ensure that the surfaces are clean, free of dirt, and grease. Cut the corners of the sealants at a 45-degree angle for a proper fit. Silicone sealant is also useful for securing seals and preventing drafts, although it's best suited for fixed parts of open windows.

How to insulate plastic windows

On the other hand, plastic windows often have built-in energy-saving features and don't typically require additional insulation. However, problems with drafts can arise over time. It's important to check the seals for damage or stiffness and replace them if necessary.

Regularly cleaning and treating the seals with glycerin can extend their lifespan. Carefully check and adjust window hardware as it affects window airtightness. Sometimes it may be necessary to replace the hardware, but often adjusting it is sufficient.

How to insulate windows with plastic film

In addition to repairing cracks and joints, it's important to minimize heat loss through the glass itself. Thermal insulation films designed for glass are a great option. These films not only reduce heat loss but also increase the strength of the glass and filter out harmful UV radiation. Transparent films that don't significantly affect light transmission are worth considering.

However, if these specialized films aren't suitable, regular clear plastic film can be a budget-friendly alternative. It can be applied both inside and outside the window frame. Stretching the film evenly over the window will help prevent it from tearing in the wind. Keep in mind that standard plastic film can become brittle at low temperatures, so using a frost-resistant film may be a more sustainable choice.

For a quick and temporary solution, you can also use cling film to insulate windows and prevent drafts.

